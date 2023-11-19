Tseshaht First Nation and federal government announce funding for locating missing children

On Nov. 16, Tseshaht First Nation and the federal government announced $2.7 million in funding to continue work locating and commemorating missing children who attended Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), with a total investment that now amounts to over $3.2 million. "Tseshaht has always supported AIRS survivors and this funding will ensure the truth is shared as there is no reconciliation without first truth," said Wally Samuel of Ahousaht, who is an AIRS survivor, in the press release.

"We look forward to Canada contributing these funds so Tseshaht and survivors can carry on this sacred yet difficult work." It was in July of 2022 when Tseshaht began their first phase of scanning on grounds of the former residential school. Meanwhile research was underway, and after 18 months of work findings were released by the Nation, alongside the 26 Calls for Truth and Justice. Prior to the Tseshaht's scanning and research the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Memorial Register accounted for 29 students who passed away while attending the schoo





