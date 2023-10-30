Trusting Intuition: A Mother's Decision Saves Her Son's Life

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.Some people have experienced that taking too much time and trying to consider “all the factors” doesn’t always result in a better decision. This is because many times, the decision is there, in the back of our mind, if only we are brave enough to trust it. Or because there simply isn’t enough time for indecisiveness.

Sometimes while I was working, I'd feel like someone was staring at me and I'd turn around and he'd be watching me from the other side of the kitchen. I remember telling the girl I had befriended that I just felt something was *off* about that guy and he made my skin crawl. Another coworker, who had gone to school with the guy, overheard the conversation and told me that he understood, his friend could be intense and off-putting but he was mostly harmless.

I still think about her a lot, and at the time I felt genuinely guilty about what happened to her, as if I could have done something to prevent it.Oh my God, this is truly horrible. Nothing he did was your fault, please don't torture yourself. You expressed your discomfort about him, and you had to do what was necessary to take yourself out of that situation. I pray that you and your friend can someday find some peace after such a traumatic event. headtopics.com

My wife was going to go on a road trip with friends down to a bigger city for a concert. She had done this several times before. Friends were close friends of ours but for some reason, I felt off about it that one day. I said to her ‘babe, I don’t know why and you can ignore me if you’d like. but I don’t think you should go. I don’t know why, but i feel like something is going to happen’ She knows I’d never tell her not to do anything she wanted.

She stopped drinking. Went to bed. Woke up to the house completely on fire. She made it out. Our pets did not.

