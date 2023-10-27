Trust fund set up for children of murder victim Angie Sweeney

A trust fund has been set up to support the surviving children of Angie Sweeney, who was killed in the murder-suicide rampage that has devastated the community.Nobody is prepared or deserving of the events that occurred on October 23, 2023. Four innocent lives were taken and the ripples of this tragic event spread far and wide. Angie Sweeney was a force with a genuine heart of gold. More importantly, Angie was a mother and a protector.

To honour Angie and assist her children Emma and Wyatt, a trust fund has been created to help ease some of the burdens ahead. As friends and family of this beautiful woman, we are hoping that you will consider contributing any amount you can.

Email transfers can be sent to if you are able or wanting to offer a donation. We are aware that a go fund me has been created and it is appreciated, the trust however was created with the family to ensure they receive all donations with no fees and with ease. headtopics.com

The Sweeney family would like to express their gratitude for the kind thoughts, pictures, and words of strength they have received thus far. Please continue to support the family on the journey/fight ahead. Angie’s Angels are about to get loud.

