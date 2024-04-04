Trump's Comment on NATO Undermines Security of Allies: Stoltenberg

Foreign ministers celebrated the 75th anniversary of NATO with flags, cake, and marching bands. The alliance's secretary general reminded the United States of the importance of its allies as the Ukraine war continues.

NATO member states agreed to coordinate military aid to Ukraine and show unity as Ukraine awaits a stalled $60 billion package in the U.S. Congress.

