Trump Fumes at Haley for Staying in Race After New Hampshire Win

The voters of New Hampshire have thrust the United States one giant step closer to a general-election rematch between two unpopular candidates: Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. Yet Trump was fuming after Tuesday's primary – at his last remaining nomination challenger, Nikki Haley, for refusing to drop out.Trump celebrated his win in New Hampshire – but fumed at rival Nikki Haley for staying in the race.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)The voters of New Hampshire have thrust the United States one giant step closer to a general-election rematch between two Donald Trump versus Joe Biden: the past and present president cemented their hold on their respective parties' nomination with New Hampshire primary wins Tuesday. The current president appeared to have quelled an intra-party challenge; Biden defeated congressman Dean Phillips by potentially dozens of percentage pointsTrump has become the only candidate in the history of modern contested primaries to have won the first two Republican contests, in both Iowa and New Hampshir





