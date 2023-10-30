Trump Found in Violation of Gag Order in Criminal Trial

this month after special counsel Jack Smith’s team warned Trump’s near-constant attacks on anyone involved in the case could intimidate potential witnesses. The judge said at the time Trump would be allowed to criticize the Justice Department and continue to make remarks that the case was a political witch hunt.

“By restricting President Trump’s speech, the Gag Order eviscerates the rights of his audiences, including hundreds of millions of American citizens who the Court now forbids from listening to President Trump’s thoughts on important issues,” Trump’s attorneys wrote at the time.Trump is subject to a separate gag order in his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York over his business practices.

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election caseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election caseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Trump Loses Fight to Stall Partial DC Gag Order in Election CaseA federal judge in Washington has denied Donald Trump ’s request to keep on hold a partial gag order barring him from publicly criticizing prosecutors, potential witnesses, and court staff involved in the federal election prosecution against him. Read more ⮕

Suspect in Lewiston shootings found dead in MaineRobert Card, wanted in connection with the shootings in Lewiston, was found dead in Lisbon Falls. He was a U.S. Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July. Read more ⮕

Suspect in Lewiston shootings found dead in MaineRobert Card, wanted in connection with shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, was found dead in Lisbon Falls, Maine. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Card, a U.S. Army reservist, had undergone a mental health evaluation in mid-July. Murder warrants were issued against him following the shootings. Read more ⮕

Suspect in Lewiston shootings found dead in MaineRobert Card, wanted in connection with the shootings in Lewiston, was found dead in Lisbon Falls. He was a U.S. Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July. Read more ⮕