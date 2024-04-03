Trump Courts Palm Beach Billionaires as Power of His Rallies Fades

President Trump is turning to wealthy donors in Palm Beach, Florida, as the power of his rallies begins to fade. Trump has been hosting fundraisers at the homes of billionaires in the area, hoping to secure financial support for his re-election campaign. This shift in strategy comes as his rallies, which were once a major source of energy and enthusiasm for his base, have become less effective in generating excitement.

Trump's focus on wealthy donors reflects the growing importance of fundraising in modern political campaigns

Trump Courts Palm Beach Billionaires as Power of His Rallies FadesDonald Trump is being forced to turn to the rich and the elite as his rallies fail to whip up enough small-dollar donations to fund his cash-strapped campaign.

John Paulson, Howard Lutnick to Host Trump Palm Beach FundraiserHedge fund manager John Paulson and the chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard W. Lutnick are hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on April 6, according to people familiar with the event, just weeks after Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president.

Mercers, Bigelow Among Attendees for Trump Palm Beach FundraiserRepublican mega-donors Rebekah and Robert Mercer, hotel developer Robert Bigelow and oil tycoon Harold Hamm are among the contributors expected to attend an upcoming fundraiser for Donald Trump, a sign the presumptive GOP nominee is reeling in some of the party’s biggest backers.

