Trump ballot disqualification trial to begin in Colorado

(Reuters) - A trial begins on Monday in Colorado to determine whether former U.S. President Donald Trump is disqualified from the state's ballot in the 2024 election over his purported role in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol aimed at keeping him in office.

Trump faces similar lawsuits brought by advocacy groups in Michigan and Minnesota, but the Colorado case is the first to go to trial. Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, according to opinion polls, in what is expected to be a rematch next year with Biden.

The cases raise largely untested legal questions, and even if the plaintiffs prevail, the final say would likely rest with a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three Trump appointees. headtopics.com

The advocacy group that brought the lawsuit, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said Trump"incited, exacerbated, and otherwise engaged in a violent insurrection" by encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol and prevent the certification of Biden's win.

