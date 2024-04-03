Trump and RNC Raise $65.6 Million in March

The election campaign of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee said on Wednesday they raised over $65.6 million in March, more than three times the amount raised in February. Democrat Joe Biden's re-election campaign has routinely surpassed Trump's in fundraising ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The March figures released by Trump and the RNC showed a rise in Trump's fundraising after his last rival for the Republican nomination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, dropped out of the presidential race early in that month. Biden's campaign has not yet disclosed its fundraising figures for March, but organizers said they raised over $25 million in a single high-profile event in late March. With March's fundraising, the Trump campaign and RNC said they ended the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand

