Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflict

Israel must use “maximum restraint,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday, to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital,” he said. Gaza’s largest hospital became a focal point of the conflict this week as Israeli ground troops surrounded the campus.

While Israel said it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, Palestinians say Israeli forces have fired at evacuees and that it is too dangerous to move the most vulnerable patients. Doctors say the facility has run out of fuel and patients are beginning to die. Israel is accusing Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath the hospital, without providing visual evidence. Both Hamas and Shifa Hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations. “I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilian

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Trudeau says pauses in Gaza fighting a template for peace, as Canadians wait to fleeOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says newly agreed-upon 'humanitarian pauses' to temporarily end fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip must last long enough for people to leave the area and for aid to arrive.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel , resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza 's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CALGARYSUN: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel's War Against Hamas Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel 's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, but this is denied by Gaza health officials and Hamas . The hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying. Shifa is the leading hospital in a collapsed healthcare system due to conflict, underfunding, and an Israel i-Egyptian blockade.

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Israel Latest: Gaza Hospitals in Focus as Biden Urges Restraint Gaza hospitals are in focus as President Biden urges restraint in Israel . Mitsubishi Heavy backs battery-management startup Element Energy. Schonfeld ends partnership talks and secures billions elsewhere. Dollar tumbles as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. House passes spending plan, easing the threat of government shutdown. Ken Griffin sees Miami as a possible replacement for NYC as a finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders bet that Fed hikes are done. TSX index up 1.6% on strength in finance and base metals. S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink US yields. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: U.S., Israel Seemingly Not On Same Page Over Gaza's FutureMarita Vlachou is a breaking news reporter for HuffPost based in London, United Kingdom.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: White House Says Israel Agrees To 4-Hour Daily 'Humanitarian Pauses' In Gaza FightingThe White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in norther Gaza .

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »