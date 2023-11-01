Trudeau says the price of justice for Israel cannot be suffering for all Palestinians

Rob Oliphant, the Liberal parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs, says that while Canadians weren't among the first movement of foreign nationals out of Gaza, he is hopeful they will be able to leave in the next few days. (Nov. 1, 2023)11:53

