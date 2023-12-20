Trudeau says he's sensed a 'tonal shift' from India since U.S. reported alleged murder plot

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes India's relations with Canada may have undergone a 'tonal shift' in the days since the unsealing of a U.S. indictment alleging a conspiracy to murder a Sikh activist on American soil.





CBCPolitics » / 🏆 79. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Minister Trudeau has taken 680 personal days since 2015An analysis of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public itineraries reveals that he has taken 680 personal days since coming to power in 2015. The Prime Minister's Office defends these days as necessary for the demands of the job, but critics argue otherwise.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Deputy Prime Minister Freeland hints at housing focus in Fall Economic StatementDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland suggests that the government's broad focus in the upcoming Fall Economic Statement will be housing. She also emphasizes the importance of fiscally responsible plans to address the challenge of affordability. The federal government aims to ease the pressure on Canadians in the cost-of-living crisis through various means.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Opinion Polls Suggest Pierre Poilievre Could Be Canada's Next Prime MinisterRecent opinion polls indicate that Pierre Poilievre could become Canada's next prime minister, easily defeating Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. The polls also suggest that Poilievre and his Conservatives may form a majority government, potentially altering Canada in significant ways. However, little is known about Poilievre's plans beyond eliminating the federal carbon tax and the failure of the Liberals and NDP to present a strong case against him.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Trudeau emphasizes importance of free speech amid tensions over Israel-Hamas warPrime Minister Justin Trudeau urges Canadians to remember the importance of free speech and respect for diverse opinions amidst tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Canadian Government to Announce Housing Measures in Fall Economic StatementDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says the fall economic statement will focus on housing and affordability.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Justin Trudeau's Ability to Keep a Smile on His FaceThe article discusses how Justin Trudeau manages to maintain a positive demeanor despite criticism and scrutiny. It also highlights the importance of guarding children's privacy in the public eye.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »