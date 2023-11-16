Trudeau's Bizarre Statement on Middle East War

The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military. How a conflict where civilians, foreigners and sick patients are being held hostage by terrorists in and below Gaza hospitals can be resolved by passive soldiers using bullhorns instead of bullets is a tactic that would never have made it into Sun Tzu's Art of War.

But that's Trudeau's simplistic thinking as he struggles to straddle many fences only to find himself impaled on the polls. Now, spare some empathy for a prime minister governing a country seething with antisemitism and Islamophobia. He's holding a stick of diplomatic dynamite with a fuse lit at both ends.classic restaurant walkthroughs this week which, instead of the usual star-struck handshakes, triggered a screaming chorus of diners and protesters demanding the ceasefire Trudeau can't possibly endorse without giving Hamas a public relations victor

