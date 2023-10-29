Trudeau’s antisemitism envoy faces criticism for silence on rising attacks on Jews since start of Israel-Hamas war

Members of the Jewish community hold a vigil for the more than 200 Israelis, including 30 children, held hostage by Hamas, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Oct. 28.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s newly appointed envoy on combating antisemitism is facing criticism for failing to speak out publicly about rising attacks and intimidation of Jews in Canada since the
Toronto Police say between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25, there were 15 reported antisemitic hate crimes compared to seven in 2022 during this time period, and three in 2021.
"I am not quiet. And will not be. I plan for this office to be very active. All the more so after the reactions to Oct. 7th. There is a lot of pain, dread and uncertainty. We need to come together as Canadians," she said.
Montreal MP Anthony Housefather said he has seen “a tremendous upsurge in antisemitism online and in the streets” since the Hamas attacks. They include protests outside a Jewish-owned restaurant. On social media, Laith Marouf, a consultant with the Montreal-based Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC), whose previous offensive posts led to his Twitter account being suspended and a $130,000 federal contract with CMAC being cancelled, has been commenting from another account about the Israel-Hamas war. His recent posts include derogatory remarks about Israelis.
She said in Toronto, Jews are reinforcing their home security with cameras and laminated windows and removing "visible signs of Jewish identity," such as star of David necklaces, in an attempt "to be a less obvious target."