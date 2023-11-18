Trudeau: Israel's actions in Gaza hinder long-term stability

Israel 's military actions in the Gaza Strip, which it says are aimed at clearing Hamas militants from the Palestinian territory, are making it harder to achieve long-term stability in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. "Canada is extremely concerned about the number of civilian casualties in Gaza ," Trudeau told reporters at the APEC summit in San Francisco.

"Both because the loss of life is heartbreaking to see, but also because the pathway toward a secure, viable, independent Jewish state alongside a secure, viable independent Palestinian state is getting more difficult with all the hardship that Palestinian s are going through." Trudeau, when asked, also repeated his call for Israel to show" maximum restraint " — a phrase he had used Tuesday that prompted a rebuke from Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah





