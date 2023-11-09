Trudeau Government's Spending and Debt Burden

The Trudeau government has spent more money, more quickly, than its predecessors, and debt servicing payments are at all-time highs. Although debt has continued to expand under Trudeau's tenure, so has the size of the economy, resulting in a low debt-to-GDP ratio compared to other G7 countries.





