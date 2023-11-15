Trudeau faces criticism for comments on Israel's actions in Gaza

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism Wednesday from Jewish leaders after he made comments that were perceived as overly critical of Israel and its efforts to destroy Hamas in Gaza. Speaking at an electric vehicle announcement in Maple Ridge, B.C. yesterday, Trudeau said "the world is watching" as Israel pursues its campaign to destroy the group that carried out the deadly Oct. 7 attack.

"We're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who've lost their parents. The world is witnessing this — the killing of women and children, of babies," Trudeau said. "This has to stop.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OTTAWACİTİZEN: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on Israel to protect civilian life in the war against Hamas in Gaza , as the situation at Al Shifa Hospital worsens.

Source: OttawaCitizen | Read more »

CP24: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on Israel to protect civilian life and stop the killing in the Gaza Strip conflict. The Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza becomes a focal point as Israel i forces surround the campus, causing a humanitarian crisis.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CHEK_NEWS: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for Israel to protect civilian life and end the human tragedy in Gaza as Canadians hope to leave the Strip and mourn the loss of a dual national in last month's attack by Hamas .

Source: CHEK_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Israeli PM Netanyahu rebukes Canadian PM Trudeau over Gaza comments Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to protect civilian life in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza .

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

CALGARYSUN: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel's War Against Hamas Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel 's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, but this is denied by Gaza health officials and Hamas . The hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying. Shifa is the leading hospital in a collapsed healthcare system due to conflict, underfunding, and an Israel i-Egyptian blockade.

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel , resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza 's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »