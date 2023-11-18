Trudeau Describes China's President as a Dictator

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to the podium for a media availability with reporters on the final day of the APEC summit, in San Francisco, Calif., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.in describing China’s President as a dictator Friday but offered little explanation as to why Canada failed to arrange a formal meeting with Xi Jinping at a San Francisco summit.spoke just before wrapping up a visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting in Northern California where Mr.

Xi appeared to be on a charm offensive, holding formal meetings not only with Mr. Biden but also the leaders of Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Peru and Brunei. Speaking in French, Mr. Trudeau described relations with China right now as a process of gradual engagement that he hoped would one day lead to a meeting with Mr. Xi. “I don’t think we are at the point now,” he said to reporter





Trudeau criticizes Chinese President Xi JinpingCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticizes Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC Summit in San Francisco and questions the lack of a formal meeting between the two leaders.

Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaignPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts in recent weeks. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.

'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs CanadaOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

China linked to propaganda campaign targeting Trudeau, Poilievre, says Global AffairsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping listen to opening remarks at a plenary session at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday June 28, 2019.

