Trudeau announces $650M 'multi-year commitment' for Ukraine aid

During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates





Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over response to Israel-Hamas warOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, when he also faced an unfriendly crowd during a visit to a mosque.

Prime Minister Trudeau to Host Canada-EU Leaders' Summit in Newfoundland and LabradorPrime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he will welcome European Union leaders to Newfoundland and Labrador for the Canada-EU leaders' summit. The summit will focus on strengthening ties between Canada and the EU and discussing key commitments established during the previous summit.

