Trudeau Announces $6 Billion Infrastructure Fund for Homebuilding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding and a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. The government aims to address cost-of-living issues and regain support through its pre-budget tour. $1 billion will be available for urgent infrastructure needs in cities, while $5 billion will be allocated for agreements with provinces and territories.

However, the funding is conditional on provinces and territories committing to certain actions, including adopting the renters' bill of rights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DCN_Canada / 🏆 17. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evening Update: Justice Marie-Josée Hogue resumes foreign interference inquiry, warning some details will be kept secret for national securityAlso: Trudeau announces renter-focused measures ahead of 2024 budget

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Alberta Government Allocates $8.1 Billion for Infrastructure ImprovementsThe provincial government of Alberta has dedicated $8.1 billion to improve roadways, bridges, and water infrastructure, with a focus on the Highway 3 twinning project. Premier Danielle Smith emphasized the need for transportation networks to expand alongside the growing population.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

On pre-budget charm offensive, Trudeau announces plans to expand $10-a-day child careSURREY, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is aiming more of his upcoming budget at young voters with a series of announcements on child care Thursday just...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

On pre-budget charm offensive, Trudeau announces plans to expand $10-a-day child careSURREY, B.C. — The federal government's pre-budget charm offensive is back for a second straight day — this time aimed at parents and child care providers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Surrey, B.C.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

On pre-budget charm offensive, Trudeau announces plans to expand $10-a-day child careSURREY, B.C. — The federal government's pre-budget charm offensive is back for a second straight day — this time aimed at parents and child care providers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Surrey, B.C.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Trudeau announces plans to expand $10-a-day child careThe federal government's pre-budget charm offensive is back for a second straight day - this time aimed at parents and child care providers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »