Trudeau Affirms Canada's Support for Israel in Call with Benny Gantz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz to affirm Canada's support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law. Trudeau emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and minimizing casualties in the Israel-Hamas war. They also discussed rising antisemitism and Hamas using civilians as human shields.

