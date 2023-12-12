Truck Fleeing Police Strikes Church in Whitney Pier

St. Alban's Church in Whitney Pier is closed after being struck by a truck fleeing police. The church is awaiting a structural engineer's visit and analysis. Police attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but it did not stop. The incident has left the church struggling financially.





