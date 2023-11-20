Truck driver sentenced to 11 years for smuggling $3.5M of cocaine into Canada

A Toronto-area truck driver has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for smuggling $3.5 million of cocaine into Canada via the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia. Harvinder Singh, then a 25-year-old trucker from Brampton, was arrested on March 31, 2021, at the crossing connecting Port Huron, Mich.

, and Point Edward after Canada Border Services Agency officers found two suitcases containing approximately Singh was charged by the RCMP with importing cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, charges to which he pleaded not guilty as a four-day trial started in mid-May. Following a three-month adjournment, Superior Court Justice Kirk Munroe found Singh guilty of both charges in August, but sentencing was adjourned to late last week. As the two-and-a-half year case finally concluded, Munroe sentenced him to 11 years in prison for importing and another nine years for trafficking, but both sentences will run at the same time





TheTorontoSun » / 🏆 79. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north TorontoThe driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one to hospital in critical condition.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Pickup truck crashes into Toronto magic mushroom dispensaryAn investigation is underway after a pickup truck crashed into a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary early Friday morning.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Someone in Toronto drove a truck through a magic mushroom dispensaryToronto police are currently investigating an early Friday morning crash that saw a pickup truck slam into a magic mushroom dispensary in St. Clair...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »

London, Ont. aims to poach Toronto talent with 'Don't Tell Toronto' ad campaignOne Ontario city is hoping its “cheeky” advertising campaign will persuade Torontonians to pack up and move out of one of Canada’s most expensive regions.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Toronto police searching for suspects after youths allegedly threatened with knifeToronto police are searching for suspects in an ongoing investigation in Toronto's east end.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English gameCP24 - Sports News from Toronto and the GTA, Toronto Maple Leafs News, Toronto Raptors News, Toronto Blue Jays News

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »