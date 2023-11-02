Trick-or-treat medication scare resolved in Colwood, B.C., police say

The Mounties made the request after a person called to say they may have mistakenly handed out their medication for Parkinson's disease.But West Shore RCMP now say the person reached out again to say the medication had been found elsewhere in the home.

