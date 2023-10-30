, Mr. Perry became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces and beloved TV stars. Mr. Perry was born in Massachusetts and raised in Ottawa, where his mother Suzanne was once Pierre Trudeau’s press secretary. As a teenager he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting., wrote on Instagram, “the joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.
Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother Nora Bing, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “the loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Mr. Perry, wrote on X that he would “never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.”
On Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote a long tribute, describing how she first met the actor in 1993 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.during her show in Las Vegas to talk about Mr. Perry and his performance as Chandler. “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” she said. “He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”’s Rainn Wilson wrote on Instagram that Mr. Perry was a comedic genius. headtopics.com
Actor Selma Blair called Mr. Perry her “oldest boy friend” on Instagram. “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”
The official Instagram account for Friends and Warner Bros. wrote “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all.” On X, Canadian-American comedian Tom Green wrote “that he is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa, Canada.”. “He was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much. I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully. headtopics.com