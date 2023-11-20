Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' Organizers Resumes with Testimony from Police Officer

The criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers resumed today with testimony from an Ottawa Police Service liaison officer. Const. Nicole Bach, the primary police contact for organizer Chris Barber during the demonstration, is set to be cross-examined. Defence lawyers argued for access to redacted police communications. Bach testified that Barber conveyed protesters would only leave Ottawa if the prime minister recognized them and lifted pandemic-related mandates.





