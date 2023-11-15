Trial concludes for man accused of sexually assaulting youth in Thunder Bay

Nearly three-and-a-half years after charges were laid in connection allegations dating back more than 40 years, a judge will determine if a 64-year-old man is guilty of sexually assaulting several youth in the city’s East End. The trial for Wayne Gilberds concluded on Wednesday with counsel providing closing submissions before Justice Chantal Brochu in a Thunder Bay courtroom. Gilberds pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault at the start of the trial that opened last June.

Gilberds was first arrested in March 2021 following an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service. The allegations relate to incidents between 1975 and 1982 while Gilberds was working at the East End Boys and Girls Club, then known as the Wayside. During the trial, four complainants testified before the court. There is a publication ban in effect protecting the identities of the complainants. The complainants ranged in age between six and 14 years old at the time of the alleged assaults

