Trial Begins for Men Charged in Canada-U.S. Border Blockade

Opening arguments are scheduled today in the trial for three men charged for their role in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta. The blockade over COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions paralyzed Alberta's main border crossing with Montana for more than two weeks in 2022.

Jurors were picked Tuesday after they were quizzed on their opinions about the COVID-19 lockdowns and the blockade. The trial is scheduled to run until April 19.

