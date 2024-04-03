Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Toronto Police Officer

A collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

