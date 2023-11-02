Treating intimate partner violence as 'private, isolated incidents' hurts everyone, says writer | Day 6 | Live Radio

HEAD TOPICS

Journalist Elizabeth Renzetti, who has reported extensively on intimate partner violence and its broader effects, says it's time for police and public officials alike to recognize it as a national, epidemic-level threat and start taking concrete steps to address it.

