Treating intimate partner violence as 'private, isolated incidents' hurts everyone, says writer | Day 6 | Live Radio

21, 2023: Ed Currie bred the world's hottest pepper and then ate one whole on Hot Ones | Episdoe 673Oct. 14, 2023: Social media misinformation in the Israel-Hamas conflict is unlike anything they've ever seen, researchers say | Episode 672Oct. 7, 2023: SBF goes to trial over alleged fraud at FTX. Rent strikes growing across Canada | Episode 671

CBC: Tensions within Israel | The Current with Matt Galloway | Live RadioMany Israelis have lost faith in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not preventing the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, says Yossi Alpher, but he adds that the population is broadly united in backing the military campaign in Gaza.

CTVOTTAWA: Spooky chill, snow in store for trick-or-treating evening weather forecastTrick-or-treaters in Ottawa are in for a chilly, and possibly snowy, Halloween night.

TERRACESTANDARD: Poll Shows Decrease in Trick-or-Treating in Canadian NeighborhoodsAccording to a recent poll by Angus Reid Institute, about half of Canadians believe there are fewer kids trick-or-treating in their neighborhood compared to a decade ago. The poll also reveals concerns about community safety and the appropriate age to stop trick-or-treating.

CBC: Meet the foley artists who made the squeam-inducing sound effects for Saw X | Day 6 | Live RadioMatt Thibideau and Tess Moir are foley artists at Urban Post Production in Toronto and two of the people who made the sounds for the latest installment, Saw X and they agreed to share some of their secrets for how they did it.

GLOBALCALGARY: Community unites for spooktacular night of trick-or-treating in CalgaryCalgary comes alive on Halloween as residents don elaborate costumes. Trick-or-treating begins, and Gaby Rios reports live from Tulsa's Nightmare on 15th Street, a beloved local tradition for over two decades.

DURHAMRADIONEWS: Needle discovered inside chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in Mississauga: Peel policePeel police are investigating a bizarre incident in Mississauga, in which they claim a needle was found inside a chocolate bar. They received the report afte

