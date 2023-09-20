TransLink's Lack of New Information in Public Engagement

Yet again, TransLink is entering into public engagement without new information in hand as they prepare to update their 2011 business case. According to TransLink’s business case guide: A Business Case defines a regional transportation problem (or opportunity) and evaluates the benefits, costs, impacts and risks for each potential initiative being considered.
Business Cases support decision makers in making evidence-based and transparent decisions based on both quantitative and qualitative analysis. So, what is the regional transportation problem here? According to TransLink, the main regional transportation problem it believes a gondola would address is over-capacity and expanding ridership to and from SFU on the 145 bus route
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: BURNABYNOW_NEWS »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
SALTWİRE NETWORK: Information Commissioners and Ombudspersons urge Canadian governments to modernize access to information policiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
SALTWİRE NETWORK: Information Commissioners and Ombudspersons urge Canadian governments to modernize access to information policiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
TERRACESTANDARD: Dentists want something to sink their teeth into on federal dental planCanada’s dentists write health minister to express serious concerns about lack of information
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »
SALTWİRE NETWORK: New Brunswick Housing Corporation appoints new CEO, eight new board membersFREDERICTON, N.B. — François Boutot is taking over as president and CEO of the New Brunswick Housing Corporation. The corporation has also appointed Jim ...
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
SALTWİRE NETWORK: New Brunswick Housing Corporation appoints new CEO, eight new board membersFREDERICTON, N.B. — François Boutot is taking over as president and CEO of the New Brunswick Housing Corporation. The corporation has also appointed Jim ...
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
GLOBALCALGARY: Kingston, Ont. residents frustrated by new project’s lack of public meetingThis week city council voted down the opportunity for public input regarding the six-storey residential building slated for the University District.
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »