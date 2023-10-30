Translator Is Paid Less Than Agreed Because 'They're On Their Probation', Deletes Files And Quits

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.When starting a new job, it is completely natural to expect to be paid fairly for it. Unfortunately, the Reddit user u/Chuawkuys expectations were not met. Recently they shared a story where their employer tried to scam them into getting a smaller salary than agreed on.

Later, the company called their ex-translator offering an explanation and asking for the files back, but the OP refused to go back. has reached out to the employment lawyer Milana Dostanitch and she agreed to share her insight about the probation period. Check out her

However, please remember that even during probation/training you still have to be paid the federal and local minimum wage, overtime for hours worked over 40 in a given week and the employer still has to follow other law protections that apply to your profession.” Then she added that “regardless of what is written in a proposed contract or what you signed, it is always a good idea to check what your actual rights might be. headtopics.com

The lawyer added “I often hear employees say they don’t have any rights because the employer told them they are ‘at will.’ The truth is that the vast majority of employees in the US are ‘at will.’ So when you hear this, disregard it completely. Almost all the employment laws and protections are written for ‘at will’ employees and do, in fact, protect them.

Be careful with this option because obviously while having legal claims is nice, if you need a job and to pay your bills, you have to be smart in how and when you do it. So my first two options on getting informed on your rights first and speaking to someone in the employment law area come first.” headtopics.com

