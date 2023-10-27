Transformer fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus

The Ottawa Hospital declared a 'Code Red' at the General Campus after a fire broke out in a hydro transformer.

"Firefighters are strategically ventilating the smoke & extinguishing the flames at this time," Ottawa fire said."Members of the public are asked not to come to the General Campus," a statement said.We are currently on scene at the General Hospital for a transformer fire in a hydro vault on the 3rd floor. The call came in at approx 15:47 & it has been comfirmed there are no patients on the fire floor & no evacuation will be required.

'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening Toronto's mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

An internal Alberta Health Services document obtained by CTV News indicates that the number of patients hospitalized provincially with COVID-19 has surpassed 900, despite available public data revealing just a third of those numbers.'It's terrifying': Prairie Harm Reduction fears shutdown as Sask. denies funding for supervised consumption sites

A health-care professional formerly based at the Edmonton Remand Centre says they still worry that people will die because of substandard care inside the northside institution.The city is aiming to provide 'roughly the same' level of snow and ice-clearing service this season as it did last, despite the budget having shrunk.

Uronen has two-point night to lead Ottawa 67's past Windsor Spitfires 6-4WINDSOR, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen scored a goal and an assist as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-4. Kaleb Lawrence, Luca Pinelli, Chris Barlas, Cooper Foster and Brad Gardiner also scored for Ottawa. Read more ⮕

