The universal push and pull between the generations has reached a new extreme with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s invoking of the notwithstanding clause to prevent children from choosing their own names and pronouns while at school, without parental consent.

There is a widespread but erroneous belief that non-binary people are new, somehow emerging from a modern, sexually lenient society. But there is much evidence from the European Middle Ages that gives us insight into the lives of trans and non-binary people in the past, demonstrating that there is a long history for what seems to be a new phenomenon.

child, had dressed in male clothing in order to avoid being raped. This was a common narrative device in the Middle Ages, so it was easy for Engelhard to reach this conclusion when filling in the gaps of knowledge about Joseph’s early years. headtopics.com

There are in fact many stories of miraculously transgendered and transsexual medieval saints. For example, in the early third century, as she was preparing to be martyred by gladiators, St. Perpetua reported: “My clothes were stripped off, and suddenly I was a man.” Thus, with the help of miracles, saints were able to surmount the rigid binaries of male and female, man and woman.

This appears to have been the case for Eleanor (also known as John) Rykener, who was arrested in London in 1394 for having sex with a man. Their testimony before the court reveals the complexity of trans identities and how they were linked to an individual’s sense of self. headtopics.com

Joseph and Eleanor are but two cases from the Middle Ages that help us to understand the history of non-binary and trans people. There are others, many of them familiar. For example, the detailed transcripts of Joan of Arc’s trial reveal the prosecution’s near obsession with the fact she wore male clothing, though she did not disguise her biological sex.

