Trans Mountain seeks pipeline variance amid drilling difficulties

The Canada Energy Regulator is set to hear oral arguments from Trans Mountain Corp. on its request for a pipeline variance. The company is facing difficulties drilling through hard rock in B.C. and wants to use a different size of pipe for a 2.3-kilometre stretch. The regulator previously denied the request due to safety concerns. Trans Mountain Corp. warns of a two-year delay in completion without the change.
