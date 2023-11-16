Training Backfires: Canadian Special Forces to Train African Troops Despite Concerns of Coups

Canadian special forces have started planning for their role in an upcoming U.S.-led exercise in Africa despite concerns about foreign troops trained at such events launching coups. The training exercise, called Flintlock 2024, will be hosted in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. African soldiers trained by U.S. forces have been involved in coups in the past.

