Trail Blazers Snap Losing Streak with Victory over Hornets

Henderson led the Trail Blazers to victory as they snapped a 10-game losing streak. Miller struggled from long range, finishing 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Blazers dominated the rebounding game with a 55-36 edge on the glass.

Charlotte shot poorly from beyond the arc, going 5 of 31. Steve Clifford announced his resignation as head coach after the season.

Green scores 27 points, Rockets beat Trail BlazersJalen Green had 27 points, including two statement dunks in the third quarter, and the Houston Rockets pulled away to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-107 on Friday night.

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers | 2024-03-09

Ayton scores 30 as Trail Blazers hold off Raptors 128-118 in OTPORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deandre Ayton returned from a right hand sprain and had a season-high 30 points and 19 rebounds to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-118 in overtime on Saturday night.

