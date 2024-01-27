Tragic Death of Dancer Due to Allergic Reaction to Cookie

25-year-old Órla Baxendale, a professional dancer from East Lancashire, UK, moved to New York, USA, to train as a scholarship student at the Ailey School in 2018. The cookies from Stew Leonard's contained undisclosed peanuts.A recall for the Vanilla Florentine Cookies was issued after the incident.

Her dancer dreams were cut short on January 11, after she went into anaphylactic shock from a severe allergic reaction to a Vanilla Florentine cookie, which she had bought from the popular supermarket Stew Leonard’s.on Wednesday (January 24): “Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts.” According to the law firm, a preliminary investigation revealed that Órla’s death occurred due to the gross negligence and reckless conduct of the manufacturer and/or sellers who failed to properly identify the contents of the cookie on the packagin





