Traditional values, youth representation among priorities for Stampede's 2024 First Nations Princess

The Calgary Stampede's 2024 First Nations Princess is a 22-year-old jingle dancer from the Stoney Nakoda Nation — Margaret Holloway, who grew up in Elbow River Camp, hopes to represent Indigenous youth during her reign and spread awareness about traditional Stoney values.Margaret Holloway, who grew up in Elbow River Camp, hopes to represent Indigenous youth during her reign and spread awareness about traditional Stoney values.

Holloway, who was awarded the title on Sunday, said that she was excited and thrilled to receive the honour. She will assume her new role on Jan. 1, 2024, taking over from 2023 First Nations Princess Alayiah Wolf Child.

"The whole reason why I'm here today is to make my mother proud and to make my family proud," she said. "Our language is a big part that I can't wait to showcase and just our side of doing things," she said.She added that she's watched other First Nations Princesses in the past and couldn't help but feel inspired by their transformation. headtopics.com

"From public speaking to cultural knowledge and interpersonal skills, Margaret will be an incredible ambassador for the Calgary Stampede and Elbow River Camp," she said in a statement. Alex Laidlaw, chair of the First Nations Events Committee said that 'it's wonderful to have her as a family member of a teepee holder and someone who's grown up with Stampede' take on this role. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"It's wonderful to have her as a family member of a teepee holder and someone who's grown up with Stampede to be able to take on this role," he said.

