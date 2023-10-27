Traders wait to see if gold can break $2,000 after the Fed holds rates steady

(Kitco News) - Investors and traders need to keep an eye on gold's $2,000 an ounce level next week as the market navigates further volatility created by the Federal Reserve's expected hawkish higher-for-longer monetary policy stance, according to some analysts.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said that the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance continues to keep investors away from buying gold-backed exchange-traded products, a critical segment of the market that is needed to support prices at current levels.

"Gold trades within a very steep ascending channel, which highlights not only the current strength of the rally, but also the need for consolidation," he said in a note Friday."Earlier this week, the yellow metal did correct lower, only to find support at the first given opportunity just above $1950. A close above $2000 may signal a move towards the two record closing highs of around $2050 from March 2022, and May this year. headtopics.com

Analysts note that despite a few lingering effects, the Federal Reserve's monetary policies are having less of an impact on gold as geopolitical uncertainty and debt concerns support safe-haven demand in the near term.

Julia Cordova, founder of Cordovatrades.com, said that she could see gold prices consolidate next week if prices aren't able to push above $2,000 an ounce. One of the biggest drivers for gold remains geopolitical instability as Israel's ongoing war with Hamas continues to fuel tensions in the Middle East. It is still uncertain whether or when Israel's Defence Force will send troops into Gaza. headtopics.com

At the same time, some analysts have said that gold has been able to withstand higher bond yields as investors start to focus on what could be an impending U.S.debt crisis.

