Traders Scout for Options in World’s Least Volatile FX Market

2 Spot From LG EnergyStocks, Bonds Rally on Hopes Fed Is Done Hiking: Markets WrapMacklem Says Neutral Rate Likely Drifting Higher in CanadaChina Railway to Negotiate Concession for Tanzania-Zambia LineFrench Trader Sucden to Buy 10% Stake in Morocco Sugar RefineryAcapulco Needs at Least 5 Times More Than AMLO’s Recovery PledgeTexas Adds Five Banks to List Barred From State-Backed InvestmentU.S. Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Westminster Scout Group Needs Volunteer Leadersn the heart of Sault Ste. Marie, a unique opportunity awaits individuals with a passion for shaping the future and fostering leadership skills in young people.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Stock options bets on volatility around macro events are finally paying offExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Stock options bets on volatility around macro events are finally paying offStrategy has started to be profitable

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Stock options bets on volatility around macro events are finally paying offOptions traders betting that Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting and highly anticipated macroeconomic events later this week could cause gyrations in markets...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Oil Options Are Pricing In a Smaller Risk of Middle East EscalationOil options are tentatively pricing in a smaller risk of escalation in the Middle East as a result of the Gaza war.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Stocks Rise for Third Day as Traders Await Fed DecisionEuropean equities climbed for a third day as investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later on Wednesday and assessed a slew of company earnings.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕