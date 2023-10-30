Traders Abandon China’s ‘Copper King’ as Metals Woes Spread

Iron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside RisksOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax. Here’s what you need to knowMany Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNPMany Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward JonesCanadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

Panama Calls Referendum on First Quantum Copper Mine ContractPanama will hold a referendum on whether to revoke the controversial contract awarded to Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd., as the government tries to calm mass unrest triggered by the deal. Read more ⮕

Glencore maintains 2023 guidance for copper, zinc, coal and cobalt outputCommodity trader and miner Glencore has maintained its overall 2023 guidance for copper, zinc, coal and cobalt output, but has cut its outlook on nickel production due to maintenance and strikes. Read more ⮕

Stock Traders Face Pivotal Week as Apple Steals Fed SpotlightA Federal Reserve meeting typically is the stock-market story of the week. Not so this time, however, as investors are more focused on Apple Inc.’s Thursday earnings report than the central bank’s Wednesday interest-rate decision. Read more ⮕

Treasury Traders on Edge as 2023 Enters Make-or-Break WeekTraders in the treasury market are feeling anxious as the final week of 2023 approaches, with high stakes and uncertainty ahead. Ongoing ground activity in Northern Gaza raises concerns in Israel. A meeting in Malta aims to advance peace efforts in Ukraine. Italy rejects alternative plans for Telecom Italia. An Iranian girl dies after an alleged assault by morality police. Inflation picks up in the US and Tokyo. ECB President Lagarde faces a test of endurance in keeping interest rates at record levels. Surveys show women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Fans advise timing and patience for affordable concert and sports resale tickets. Money manager explains how meditation informs his decisions. HELOCs are highlighted as a vital tool in personal finance. Budget travelers can consider price freezing and other trends. RBC survey reveals financial uncertainty as the new normal for many Canadians. Silent portfolio killers that could drain retirement savings. Lisbon sees an influx of digital nomads while Portugal's youth leave in droves. Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in her father's civil trial in New York. UK announces 5... Read more ⮕

Western Banks and Traders Seize Opportunities for Profit in Russian MetalsDespite sanctions and restrictions, western banks and traders are entering new deals for Russian metals, finding profit in a struggling market. The deals do not involve companies under US or European sanctions. Read more ⮕

Dollar holds near 150 yen as central bank policy, data deluge awaitedThe dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the... Read more ⮕