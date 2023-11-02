Trade Rumors Surrounding Calgary Flames

Nearly every team in the National Hockey League has played at least 15 games. We’re a little over a week from U.S. Thanksgiving, typically a critical marker point for teams vying to make the playoffs — if you’re not in a spot (or within a point or two) by then, you’re in tough. As such, teams around the league are starting to make some preliminary calls on their top potential trade chips.

Whether they’re pending UFAs or players with team control, it’s just about time to make those big decisions. Let’s start out in the Western Conference, at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, where all kinds of trade smoke is beginning to emanate from a particular Saddle-shaped arena.Nikita Zadorov’s trade request is almost certainly just the beginning for a Flames team in desperate need of a reset. Beyond ‘Big Z,’ the Flames’ list of potential trade assets extends all the way from fellow pending UFAs Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin to goaltenders Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vlada

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Calgary Flames Defenceman Nikita Zadorov Discusses Trade PossibilityOTTAWA — Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov says he and the Canadian club have discussed about seeking a trade, a day after his agent took to social media to cast doubt on his long-term future in Alberta.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

AVENUEMAGAZİNE: Calgary Flames and YMCA Calgary Partnership Empowers Grade 6 StudentsLearn about the impactful collaboration between the Calgary Flames Foundation and YMCA Calgary, providing free YMCA memberships to Grade 6 students in Calgary. The program helps youth ignite their potential and build confidence through structured and independent play.

Source: AvenueMagazine | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Calgary Flames recall goalie Dustin Wolf from the WranglersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

DAİLYFACEOFF: Calgary Flames recall Dustin Wolf from AHLWolf has posted a 924 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average , he sits tied for first league-wide with...

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Nikita Zadorov defends agent, confirms Flames trade talksOTTAWA — Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov says he and the Canadian club have discussed about seeking a trade, a day after his agent took to social media to cast doubt on his long-term future in Alberta.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Nikita Zadorov defends agent, confirms Flames trade talksOTTAWA — Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov says he and the Canadian club have discussed about seeking a trade, a day after his agent took to social media to cast doubt on his long-term future in Alberta.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »