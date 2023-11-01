Toyota shifts guidance focus on hybrids as EV demand slumps

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.
Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' Western companies exiting Russia must sell assets in rubles or else face delays and perhaps losses to transfer dollars or euros abroad.Despite what you may have been hearing, EVs have plenty of demand. Many of them are just too expensive for most people to afford.These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income in this volatile environment. The post 3 Cheap Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yields to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
"There is an apparent disconnect between the actual results and the market performance of several of the mega-cap tech names that reported." Rising interest rates and inflation have Canadians stressing about mortgage payments, survey suggests
Many people renewing their mortgage or on variable rates are feeling a sharp pain in their wallets right now due to higher interest rates and inflation.Paula Gioino, a 40-year-old mother of three, started working as a microbiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, bringing her family income to $60,000 from $30,000 a year, just before the Bank of Canada began rapidly raising interest rates last year to lower inflation.
