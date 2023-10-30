Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor said on Monday that worldwide production rose 1.5% in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the United States and in Europe.

The Japanese automaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8% from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6% decline in overseas output.

The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6% jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.Toyota has sold more than 7.5 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.Domestic sales surged 20.5% in September, while those in the United States rose 14% and sales in Europe were up 18.1%. headtopics.com

In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions. In China, the world's biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7% decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales.

