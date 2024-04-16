Toyota's Land Cruiser Returns to North America After 35 Years

After more than three decades, Toyota ’s longest-running nameplate, the Land Cruiser , is back and its stronger and greener than ever. It was first introduced in North America in 1958 – even before Toyota officially set up shop in Canada in 1964. Back then, the Land Cruiser was one of only three models sold in Canada. Even though it had cult following, Toyota stopped selling the Land Cruiser in North America in 1989.

The Land Cruiser was originally made in response to a request from the U.S. military and national police reserve for a new four-wheel-drive truck for the Korean War. In the end, Mitsubishi was awarded the contract, but it didn’t stop Toyota. They continued to develop a new utility vehicle focused on off-road driving performance. It didn’t take long to gain a reputation as a reliable, go-anywhere tough SUV.

The 2024 Land Cruiser 1958 is the base retro-inspired model, but it doesn’t come cheap. It starts at $69,290 . That’s significantly less than the Land Cruiser First Edition model. With a price tag of $90,370 , only 290 First Edition models will be available in Canada.

Move up a trim level to the Land Cruiser model and things improve; there’s more technology and nicer appointments inside. Our second trail was harder, climbing rocks, hills and driving through water. The multiterrain select, which automatically adjusts the braking and acceleration depending on the terrain to improve traction, and the multiterrain monitor provide different camera views along the path and improves visibility.

Toyota Land Cruiser North America Comeback Truck Heritage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Monday morning, the South Korean military said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North’s eastern watersThe launch comes days after the U.S. and South Korean militaries ended their annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast Monday morning, the South Korean military said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast Monday morning, the South Korean military said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast Monday morning, the South Korean military said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

'There was no land surrender': Land under control of logging firms belongs to Wolastoqiyik, lawyer saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »