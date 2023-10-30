Toyota’s Global Sales, Output Reach Record 5.6 Million Vehicles

HSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesSingapore Warns of Global Tightening Risk on Inflation SurpriseEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripUeda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices, YenSumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsStrong Dollar Keeps Rate Hikes on Table for Asian Central...

counterparts: TMU studyFinancial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsEvergrande Faces Make-or-Break Moment in Winding-Up HearingSanctioned Billionaire Fridman...

Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan outputToyota Motor said on Monday that worldwide production rose 1.5% in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger... Read more ⮕

Chevron-Hess deal may lift Bakken oil output, but no return to boom daysChevron's deal announced last week to buy Hess, one of the largest operators in the Bakken shale play in North Dakota, could raise oil output there... Read more ⮕

TC Energy explores stake sales of assets worth US$10 billionTC Energy is considering selling assets worth US$10 billion as part of its strategic review to focus on core businesses and reduce debt. Read more ⮕

Australian Retail Sales Beat Expectations, Boosting Confidence in EconomyAustralian retail sales in September exceeded expectations, indicating a stronger consumer spending trend. This outcome is likely to increase the central bank's confidence in the economy's ability to withstand further interest rate increases. Read more ⮕

Australia retail sales rise 0.9% in Sept, beat forecastsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Australia retail sales rise 0.9% in Sept, beat forecastsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕