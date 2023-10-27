Toyota recalls thousands of vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to bumper safety concerns

The company said in a statement the recall is due to concerns about minor impact to the lower front bumper cover assembly that causes the mounting tabs to detach from the vehicle during normal operation, one or more parts of this assembly could detach, which could become hazardous.In the U.S., 751,000 Highlander vehicle models from the same years are also being recalled due to the similar bumper concerns, according to The Associated Press.

Toyota Highlander owners in Canada can check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.ca/recall or lexus.ca/recall and entering their vehicle identification number. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders in the U.S. to make sure bumper covers and hardware can't fall off



