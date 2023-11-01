Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire

The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Toyota said in a statement that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company said it will notify owners by late December.Electric cars don't have a demand problem. They have an affordability problem.

Despite what you may have been hearing, EVs have plenty of demand. Many of them are just too expensive for most people to afford.Sitting behind the wheel of a 14-foot tall semi-truck, Doug Clarke pulls onto Highway 1 near an overpass not far from his driving school in Langley, about 38 kilometres southeast of Vancouver. The bridge was struck by a truck last year.Just a kilometre westbound down the road, he drives underneath a railway overpass. It was hit by a semi-truck last week.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that the pilot accused of threatening to shoot the plane's captain during a flight no longer works for the airline, and federal officials say his authority to carry a gun on board was revoked. Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted Oct. 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew over an incident that occurred during a flight in August 2022.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Toyota to Hike Pay for US Hourly Workers After UAW-Detroit DealsToyota Motor Corp. is raising wages for assembly workers in the US after its Detroit carmaking rivals reached tentative deals with their union to boost pay.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: las vegas raiders detroit lionsCanada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Stellantis says it is least affected by North America strikes of Detroit ThreeShares in Stellantis were up 2.2% by 0950 GMT, outperforming Italy’s blue-chip index

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Toyota hiking wage of U.S. factory workers after UAW labor dealsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Toyota earnings: Stock surges on boosted sales and profit outlookToyota’s (TM) ADR-listed shares surged on Wednesday after the world’s largest automaker boosted its revenue and operating income forecast, citing improving...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Toyota’s quarterly profit jumps on cheap yen, strong global salesToyota raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2024 to 3.95 trillion yen, up from the previous projection of 2.5 trillion yen

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕