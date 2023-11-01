Toyota recalls 1.85 million RAV4 SUVS over fire risks

The recall covers 2013-2018 model year vehicles. Toyota said some replacement 12-volt batteries have smaller top dimensions and if a hold-down clamp was not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns potentially short circuiting, increasing the risk of fires.
Toyota said dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones and will notify customers of the recall schedule by late December.Despite what you may have been hearing, EVs have plenty of demand. Many of them are just too expensive for most people to afford.
STORY: Toyota shares jumped Wednesday after news that its profits had more than doubled. The world’s top-selling automaker said operating profits for the second quarter rose over 155%. They hit just over $9.5 billion. Toyota says it sold more cars in all global regions over the six months to the end of September, compared with a year ago. It was also boosted by the weakness of the Japanese yen, which raised the value of its overseas earnings.
Superformance celebrates 30th anniversary with a special MkIII Roadster. Debuted at SEMA, only 30 rolling chassis to be made, $125,000 each.To the intrigue of many compact-car enthusiasts, Acura brought back its Integra nameplate for 2023 after a long hiatus. Based on parent company Honda’s Civic, the Integra hatchback debuted with practicality and value in spades but performance that was a bit underwhelming. Thankfully, that changes with the new 2024 Integra Type S.
